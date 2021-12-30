PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as weaker dollar counters stronger yields, equities

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as a weaker dollar helped offset pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and growing appetite for riskier assets. Spot gold …
