SPDR Gold holdings sees best one-day gain in nearly 2 months * Spot gold notches up best one-day pct gain since Feb on Monday (Adds comment, updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-month peak as trade escalation lifts safe-haven demand
SPDR Gold holdings sees best one-day gain in nearly 2 months * Spot gold notches up best one-day pct gain since Feb on Monday (Adds comment, updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady …