Platinum hits two-month high of $852.32/oz * Palladium slips to lowest level in more than three weeks * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl July 18 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near two-week high as dollar eases on rate cut bets - July 18, 2019
- Gold Faces Increasing Headwind - July 18, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high on profit booking, rise in Treasury yields - July 18, 2019