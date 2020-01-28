Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar. * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,581.09 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar - January 27, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar - January 27, 2020
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know - January 27, 2020