Oct 17 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Thursday as weak United States retail sales data fanned concerns that the country’s economy may be feeling the pinch of the long-drawn trade war with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as disappointing U.S. retail sales weigh on risk appetite - October 16, 2019
- Of Gold And Bonds In Times Of Interest Rate Cuts - October 16, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge High Following Weak US Retail Sales - October 16, 2019