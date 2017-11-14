PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady early Wednesday, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and investors waited for cues from U.S. consumer inflation data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged …
