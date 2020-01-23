Jan 23- Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as rising fears over the spread of China’s new flu-like virus supported the safe-haven metal. *European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as fears of China virus epidemic mount - January 22, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Robust US Home Sales - January 22, 2020
- Olympian Shaun White Cuts Price on Gorgeous Craftsman in Malibu - January 22, 2020