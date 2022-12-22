Dec 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed during early Asian hours on Thursday, as market participants awaited economic data for further direction. * Spot gold was steady at $1,815.00 per ounce as of 0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye economic data - December 21, 2022
- Oil prices, dollar rise on Wednesday, as gold unchanged - December 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits - December 21, 2022