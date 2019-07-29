Gold looks neutral in a range of $1,412-$1,427/oz -technicals * U.S. Fed to review monetary policy at meet on July 30-31 (Updates prices) July 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices were stable on Monday, aheadof …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets eye Fed meet, U.S.-China trade talks in focus
Gold looks neutral in a range of $1,412-$1,427/oz -technicals * U.S. Fed to review monetary policy at meet on July 30-31 (Updates prices) July 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices were stable on Monday, aheadof …