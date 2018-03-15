March 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Friday as political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia supported safe haven bids despite a firmer dollar, with markets also eyeing a possible U.S. rate hike next week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as political worries linger - March 15, 2018
- Gold prices fell B50 to B19,500 - March 15, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as political concerns offset rate hike fears - March 15, 2018