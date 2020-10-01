Gold prices steadied in early trade on Thursday as a softer dollar and progress on another U.S. coronavirus relief package countered pressure from an upbeat U.S. private payrolls data. FUNDAMENTALS * …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as softer dollar, stimulus hopes lend support - September 30, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk - September 30, 2020
- Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Weighed by Stronger US Dollar Post-Debate - September 30, 2020