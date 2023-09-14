Traders see a 97% chance of a Fed pause next week*Markets await ECB decision later in the day*U.S. weekly jobless claims, Aug retail sales data due at 1230 GMT(Adds graphics, and updates prices, as of 0747 GMT)By Swati VermaSept 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices steadied on Thursday near three-week lows touched in the previous session after U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as US inflation data underpins bets for Fed rate pause - September 14, 2023
- Gold settles lower as U.S. inflation reading shows biggest monthly climb in over a year - September 14, 2023
- Victoria Gold: Acquires Yukon Properties - September 14, 2023