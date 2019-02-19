PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 10-month high; palladium hits record level

Feb 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices were steady near 10-month peaks on Tuesday as the dollar held little changed and markets awaited clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while palladium struck a record high …
