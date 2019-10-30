Oct 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Wednesday on prospects of a delay in the U.S.-China trade pact, while cautious investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates later in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady on potential trade delay; focus on Fed rate decision - October 29, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady on potential trade delay; focus on Fed rate decision - October 29, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide Ahead of Fed Decision - October 29, 2019