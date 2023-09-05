Gold prices were muted on Tuesday as investors awaited more cues on the health of the U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this month amid rising expectations for a pause in interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices tread water as markets weigh Fed policy path - September 5, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets - September 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city - September 5, 2023