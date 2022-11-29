Nov 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday after declining about 1% in the previous session as U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled that interest rates would remain high to bring down inflation. * Spot gold was flat at $ …
