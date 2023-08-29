Aug 29 (Reuters) – Gold inched lower on Tuesday on a stronger dollar, although prices were stuck in a narrow range as investors looked forward to a series of U.S. economic data this week for more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar firms, spotlight on key US economic data - August 29, 2023
- Gold eases on strong dollar, yields; U.S. economic data awaited - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices tread water ahead of U.S. data due later this week - August 29, 2023