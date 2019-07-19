Expect gold prices to continue to marchhigher.” The comments from Williams made it a virtual certainty theFed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) atits July 30-31 policy meeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold surges above $1,450 as rate cut hopes, Iran tensions fuel demand
Expect gold prices to continue to marchhigher.” The comments from Williams made it a virtual certainty theFed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) atits July 30-31 policy meeting …