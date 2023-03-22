March 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and policy outlook. * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,942.96 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT.
