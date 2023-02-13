Gold prices edged down on Monday as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited this week’s U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data in focus - February 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shows volatility contraction above $1,860 ahead of US Inflation - February 12, 2023
- Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty - February 12, 2023