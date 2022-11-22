Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, after retreating as much as 1% in the last session, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar pauses advance; focus on Fed minutes - November 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts a recovery above $1,740 as risk-on profile rebounds - November 21, 2022
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities - November 21, 2022