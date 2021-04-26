Gold prices inched higher on Monday, helped by a soft dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while palladium held below a record peak scaled last week. April 26 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar stays on back foot - April 25, 2021
- Australian shares flat as gold stocks offset gains in miners, banks - April 25, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence - April 25, 2021