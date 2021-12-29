Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion’s appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of $1,800 per ounce. Dec 29 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD leans bearish in 2022 – UBS - December 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on lower U.S. Treasury yields - December 29, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Rising Omicron cases, inflation concerns may lend support - December 29, 2021