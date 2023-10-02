Gold inched down to hit a near seven-month low on Monday as the dollar stayed strong, with traders digesting a key U.S. inflation report as they positioned for a slew of job market data due this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold touches near 7-month low on dollar strength; focus on US jobs data - October 1, 2023
- Gold Market Gyrate on U.S. Government Shutdown Theatrics - October 1, 2023
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU), GLD, GDX ETFs outflows are accelerating - October 1, 2023