ECB will extend lifespan of bond-buying program * Graphic: World FX rates in 2017-tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK dateline) By Renita D. Young and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Gold fell to a nearly three-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold touches nearly three-week low as ECB plan lifts dollar - October 26, 2017
- Six Reasons Why Bitcoin Will ‘Never’ Replace Gold – Analyst - October 26, 2017
- Gold touches nearly three-week low as ECB plan lifts dollar - October 26, 2017