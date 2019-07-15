PRECIOUS-Gold trades steady ahead of China GDP data

July 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday, as market participants awaited key economic data from China for cues about the health of the world’s second-largest economy. …
