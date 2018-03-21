PRECIOUS-Gold up on faltering dollar after Fed comments

March 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, adding to gains in the previous session on the back of a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed investors expecting more hawkish comments on interest rate rises. * Spot gold rose …
