Gold prices inched down on Thursday, after hitting a more than two-week low in the previous session, as investors grappled with the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by central banks to contain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices finish higher and hold onto tight range above $2,000 an ounce - April 20, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold up on softer dollar with cenbank rate moves in focus - April 20, 2023
- Gold Forecast: Spends Most Of Wednesday Recovering - April 20, 2023