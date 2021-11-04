PRECIOUS-Gold up over 1% as central banks hold off on interest rate hikes

Gold prices were poised for their best day in three weeks on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England indicated they were in no rush to raise interest rates. Spot gold rose 1.3% to …
