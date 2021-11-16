PRECIOUS-Gold’s rally halted by retail sales snag

Gold retreated on Tuesday from an over five-month peak as upbeat U.S. retail sales data for October gave a fillip to the dollar, making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.
