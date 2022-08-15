Gold fell over 1% to its lowest in a week on Monday amid sharp declines across precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve adding to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls struggle around 50 DMA on the road to recovery - August 15, 2022
- Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low - August 15, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low - August 15, 2022