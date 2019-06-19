It is acting stronger than prices and is well above its rising WMA. The weekly OBV (not shown) is above its WMA but is still below the February high. There is daily chart support in the $22.20-40 area …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Precious Metals Or Gold Mining Stocks - June 19, 2019
- Gold prices retreat from 14-month high ahead of Fed decision - June 19, 2019
- Gold Prices Drop Ahead of Fed Decision as U.S.-China Trade Tension Eases - June 19, 2019