The Global Precious Metals MMI indicated a minor increase, with various precious metals like gold, silver, palladium, and platinum showing mixed trends due to macroeconomic factors and geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Precious Metals Prices Stagnate Amid Global Uncertainties - November 22, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD continues to wrestle with $2,000 - November 22, 2023
- Gold prices are climbing. Is this the right time to invest in gold? - November 22, 2023