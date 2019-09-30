PRECIOUS-Palladium breaks through $1,700 on supply concerns; dollar pressures gold

Sept 30 (Reuters) – Palladium hit a record peak on Monday, passing $1,700 an ounce, as tight supply of the autocatalyst metal stoked fears the deficit could only widen amid rising industrial demand, …
