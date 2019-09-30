Palladium hits record $1,700.71/oz; on track for 9% gain in Sept * Gold eyes first monthly loss in 5 * Silver on track for best quarter in 10 (Updates prices, first paragraph) Sept 30 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Platinum, gold slide as dollar soars; palladium eases off record - September 30, 2019
- Gold’s Window Of Opportunity For October - September 30, 2019
- Lion One Metals: Exciting Gold Exploration/Development Story - September 30, 2019