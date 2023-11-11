Gold down nearly 3% so far this week * Palladium hits lowest level since 2018 * Dollar, Treasury yields eye weekly gains (Updates prices and graphic as of 1922 GMT) By Ashitha Shivaprasad Nov 10 (Reut
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Powell’s hawkish remarks push gold lower, palladium slumps - November 11, 2023
- Gold prices drop in Pakistan - November 11, 2023
- Gold Prices Could Rise to $2,100 an Ounce by End of 2024 - November 11, 2023