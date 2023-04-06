Focus on Friday’s release of U.S. employment report Gold up over 2% so far this week Silver, platinum set for fourth straight weekly gain (Adds details, updates prices) By Deep Kaushik Vakil April 6 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased on Thursday ahead of a key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Price Breaks Above $2,000 And Nears Record High - April 6, 2023
- Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying - April 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pulled Back Slightly Heading Toward Holiday - April 6, 2023