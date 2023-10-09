Gold prices scaled a one-week high on Monday after military conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised political unrest in the Middle East, boosting demand for safe-haven assets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Safe-haven gold hits 1-week high on Middle East conflict - October 9, 2023
- Gold, U.S. dollar rally as investors flock to havens as Israel-Hamas war escalates - October 9, 2023
- Israel-Palestine War: Will the Gold prices revisit Russia-Ukraine war highs? - October 9, 2023