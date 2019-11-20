* U.S. Fed minutes from October meeting due at 1900 GMT * China condemns U.S. Senate measure on Hong Kong * Gold may rise to $1,480-$1,485/oz range- technicals (Updates prices, adds details) By Sumita …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-U.S.-China tensions spur gains in gold - November 20, 2019
- Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound on Sino-US trade; buy on dips - November 20, 2019
- Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20 - November 20, 2019