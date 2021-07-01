Gold rose on Thursday as concerns over the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted its safe-haven appeal, ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as crucial to the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Virus worries lift gold ahead of key U.S. jobs data
Gold rose on Thursday as concerns over the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted its safe-haven appeal, ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as crucial to the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.