Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Jan 19 Updates: Silver jumps Rs 1,603, gold marginally up amid weaker rupee - January 19, 2022
- Torex Gold Provides 2022 Guidance for El Limón Guajes - January 19, 2022
- Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00 - January 19, 2022