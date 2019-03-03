Price action broke through a major daily and weekly level on the EUR/JPY. Whilst we don’t often discuss the weekly charts, the weekly time frame on this pair shows this major level and the breakout th…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Spike in Yields Raise Fears of Fed Rate Hike - March 3, 2019
- Price Action Preview: Gold Heads Lower With Engulfing Bars - March 3, 2019
- If Euro Slips, Gold And Silver Could Turn Much Weaker - March 3, 2019