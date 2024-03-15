India’s gold demand, which has been hovering between the 700 and 800 metric ton marks in the past five years, will break out of this range and rise to between 800 and 900 tons in 2024.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady before Fed meeting; copper rallies higher - March 15, 2024
- Price Dynamics to Decide Gold Demand in 2024 - March 15, 2024
- Gold prices set to snap three-week winning streak on surging US inflation - March 15, 2024