Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, on Thursday stood at JD38.7 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37 as selling price. The price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD45.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits Jd38.7 Per Gramme In Local Market - August 17, 2023
- TD Securities Remains a Buy on Marathon Gold (MGDPF) - August 17, 2023
- The streaming gold rush is over - August 17, 2023