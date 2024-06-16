Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood at JD47.2 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD45.2 as a selling price, an official said Saturday. Jordan Jewelers Association’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today on 15-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city - June 15, 2024
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD47.2 Per Gram In Local Market - June 15, 2024
- You Searched For “barrick gold stock price” and got 20 results - June 15, 2024