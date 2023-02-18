Brits have been warned to check their jewellery and watches as the price of gold nearly doubles in a decade. The value of gold has increased by 16% in the last year alone and by 48% in the last 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of gold doubles as Brits urged to check jewellery and watches - February 18, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Feb 18, 2023 – Check latest rates in your city - February 18, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 56,510; silver at Rs 68,600 per kilo - February 18, 2023