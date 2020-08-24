Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Better US Economic Data Weighs on Prices

Gold futures closed lower on Friday but a late session rally prevented a much steeper loss. Nonetheless, the market dropped to its lowest level in over a week early in the session before posting its …
