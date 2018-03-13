Gold prices continued to feel the impact of Friday’s stronger-than-expected U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report, finishing lower for the session on Monday. April Comex Gold futures settled at $1320.80, down $3.20 or -0.24%. Despite a lower U.S. Dollar, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Gold: A Return to Mining? - March 13, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Over $1322.80, Bearish Under $1318.30 - March 13, 2018
- Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of CPI report that could shift Fed rate-hike pace - March 13, 2018