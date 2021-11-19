One of the reasons for the volatile rangebound trade has been the public debate among Fed policymakers over how to respond to high inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Could See Tentative Trade Until Fed’s Mid-December Policy Meeting - November 18, 2021
- Gold set for weekly dip on faster rate hike prospects - November 18, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip Despite a Slide in the Dollar - November 18, 2021