Gold could feel pressure this week if hit by a combination of a weaker Euro and another jump in Treasury yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast -ECB, Treasury Auctions Could Be Major Influences This Week - September 7, 2020
- COMEX’s Gold and Silver Futures Market Trade Data Not Adding Up - September 7, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level - September 7, 2020